RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, approximately 31,515 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 31,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

