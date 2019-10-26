Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.13, approximately 112,873 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 290,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,028.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

