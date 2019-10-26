Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:RS opened at $116.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.