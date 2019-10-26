REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Berenberg Bank cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of REMYY opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.32. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

