Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 433,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,573. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Renasant has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $39.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Renasant by 44.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 7.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.