Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese Sells 300 Shares

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,427,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

