Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $964,866.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Request has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and $964,866.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037799 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.68 or 0.05441256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043333 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, IDEX, KuCoin, GOPAX, Binance, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, WazirX, Coineal, Mercatox, Ethfinex, DDEX, Koinex, Bitbns and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

