Request Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $319,518.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038138 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.26 or 0.05440158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044337 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Mercatox, Binance, CoinPlace, GOPAX, DDEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, WazirX, Koinex, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, COSS, Coineal, Kyber Network, Bitbns, KuCoin, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

