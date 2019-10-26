Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.95 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after buying an additional 3,209,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after buying an additional 2,420,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after buying an additional 1,919,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after buying an additional 971,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

