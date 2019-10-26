Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 26th (SPH, SSP, STM, STML, THRM, TLC, TRMK, TRNS, TTD, TTI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 26th:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners LP alerts:

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $221.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.