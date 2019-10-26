Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,539 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961,655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 2,297,315 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,577,000 after buying an additional 1,218,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,792,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,706,000 after buying an additional 941,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 708,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

