Retirement Planning Group Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 442,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

