Retirement Planning Group Invests $49.05 Million in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,624,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,049,000. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF comprises 10.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.47% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMIN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14,744.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMIN opened at $30.00 on Friday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

