Reviewing OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) & Allied Minds (NASDAQ:ALLWF)

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) and Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OHA Investment and Allied Minds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Minds 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares OHA Investment and Allied Minds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHA Investment -167.76% -1.43% -0.64% Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OHA Investment has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Minds has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Allied Minds does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of OHA Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OHA Investment and Allied Minds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHA Investment $8.47 million 3.12 -$10.25 million N/A N/A Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Minds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OHA Investment.

Summary

OHA Investment beats Allied Minds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

