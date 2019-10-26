Reviewing ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Penn Virginia (OTCMKTS:PVAC)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia 47.90% 37.14% 13.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Penn Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia $440.83 million 0.93 $224.79 million $9.19 2.95

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Risk and Volatility

ZaZa Energy has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZaZa Energy and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.06%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

