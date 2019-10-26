Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,206 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,616 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $52,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of EA opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

