Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 583,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,292,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 380,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

