Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £280.49 in Stock

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($366.51).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,118 ($53.81) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,452.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. Rio Tinto plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,490 ($71.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Independent Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,435.55 ($57.96).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

