Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:RRTS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The firm had revenue of $480.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $166,140.00. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $38,858.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,507 shares of company stock worth $1,000,435 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $611,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

