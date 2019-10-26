Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

