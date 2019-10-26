Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,624,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,515,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after buying an additional 172,443 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 249.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,873. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.