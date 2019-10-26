Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 40,496 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,306 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,496 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CBS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on CBS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CBS from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on CBS to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

NYSE CBS opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. CBS Co. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.