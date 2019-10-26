Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 968.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares in the company, valued at $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $157.43 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $96.17 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

