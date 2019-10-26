Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

RCI stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,592 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 963,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,535,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after acquiring an additional 910,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

