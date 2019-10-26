Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 600 to GBX 500. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC traded as low as GBX 699.40 ($9.14) and last traded at GBX 707.20 ($9.24), with a volume of 313450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.43).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,367 ($17.86) to GBX 1,239 ($16.19) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,160 ($15.16)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,044.25 ($13.64).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,941.84 ($2,537.36). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £985.50 ($1,287.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,639 shares of company stock worth $5,941,526.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 762.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 840.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.