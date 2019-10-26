Ronald O. Perelman Acquires 1,369,863 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VTVT opened at $1.54 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTVT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

