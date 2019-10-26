Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LVS. Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,610,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,336,033,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,510,000 after buying an additional 858,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after buying an additional 2,327,154 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $141,464,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

