Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 24,847 Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Global Water Resources worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $259.09 million, a PE ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.05. Global Water Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

