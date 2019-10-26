Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 38,118 Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) by 417.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yirendai were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,692,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 5.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yirendai in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 74,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,111. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $419.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.69. Yirendai Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts predict that Yirendai Ltd – will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.92 price objective on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

