Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.60 ($19.30).

Shares of ENI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €14.03 ($16.32). 16,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 12-month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.27.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

