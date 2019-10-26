Royal Bank of Canada Has $617,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 802,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 748,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,511,000.

NYSEARCA ROAM remained flat at $$22.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

