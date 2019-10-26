Royal Bank of Canada Has $640,000 Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $46,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $59,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 66.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. 54,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

