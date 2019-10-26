Royal Bank of Canada Has $709,000 Stock Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

INCO opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.