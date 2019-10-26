Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 19,912 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.65 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

