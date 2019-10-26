Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.07. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,191,900 shares.

RBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.13.

The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

