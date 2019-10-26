Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 603,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 505,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,709,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

Shares of RCL opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

