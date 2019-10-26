RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.45. RPC has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.09.

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

