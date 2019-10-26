RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $57.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.21 million to $58.63 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $64.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $231.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $234.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.05 million, with estimates ranging from $228.05 million to $242.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE RPT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 366,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,931. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 224.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

