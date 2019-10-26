Rubies (RBIES) Market Cap Tops $34,429.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. In the last week, Rubies has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $34,429.00 and $223.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006948 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001629 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

