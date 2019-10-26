RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,223 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

