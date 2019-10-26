RVW Wealth LLC Sells 21,511 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.77% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 104,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDL remained flat at $$25.35 during trading hours on Friday. 153,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

