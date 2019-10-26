Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €15.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.80 ($20.70) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.68 ($20.56).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour stock opened at €15.74 ($18.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.86. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.