Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €89.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.97 ($103.45).

EPA:SAN traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €83.40 ($96.98). 1,214,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.06. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

