Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €157.00 ($182.56).

FRA SRT3 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €176.30 ($205.00). 56,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €170.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €173.06. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

