Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €157.00 ($182.56).

Get Sartorius alerts:

SRT3 stock opened at €176.30 ($205.00) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €173.06.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.