Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

