Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after buying an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after buying an additional 6,087,455 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after buying an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. 11,155,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,587,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

