Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

