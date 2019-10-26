Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 750,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,974. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,291.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,093,603.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 68.5% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

