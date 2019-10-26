Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SALT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $546.56 million, a PE ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.